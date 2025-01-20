Pakistan prepares for Trump era

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is preparing to retain close friendship as the world enters into US President Donald Trump’s fresh term. Donald Trump assumes office today (January 20) as Islamabad faces a cloud of uncertainty about the future of its relationship with the US. Pakistan believes it cannot afford to annoy Washington. The coalition government has already tasked senior diplomats to remain in contact with the US counterparts and make sure to “keep on top of things.”

“Our ties with the US are beneficial for both the countries. Neither Trump can ignore us, nor we can overlook Washington,” said a senior Pakistani official.

Citing government’s commitment, another diplomat said the contacts with the US have been paced up and Islamabad was “thinking positively.”

Among opposition supporters of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI), Trump’s return has reignited hopes that his administration might pressure Pakistan’s government to release imprisoned former Prime Minister and PTI founder Imran Khan.

Government officials in Pakistan, including Defense Minister Khawaja Mohammed Asif, have dismissed such prospects, asserting that legal proceedings against Khan were a domestic matter.

In official circles, there is growing acknowledgment of Pakistan’s diminished strategic importance in US foreign policy, especially following Washington’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, its intensified rivalry with China, and its growing ties with India.

Pakistan’s relevance in US calculations has also waned due to America’s focus on conflicts in the Middle East and Europe and its prioritization of India as a strategic counterweight to China in the Indo-Pacific.

During Trump’s first term, his administration slashed $1.3 billion in security assistance to Pakistan, signalling a shift in US priorities. Since then, Pakistan’s strategic leverage has further eroded as Washington has reoriented its focus toward conflicts in regions like Ukraine and Taiwan.

Analysts predict that Trump’s second term might bring an even more assertive stance, potentially leading to additional reductions in counterterrorism aid for Pakistan and the broader Afghanistan-Pakistan region. This shift could affect Pakistan’s ability to address security challenges, including those affecting the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Afghanistan remains a central concern for Pakistan, which is grappling with the fallout from the humanitarian crisis, global terrorism, drug trafficking, and the influx of Afghan refugees. Since the Taliban’s return to power in 2021, the US has disbursed over $3.2 billion in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan. Trump’s potential hardline stance could jeopardize this support, leaving Pakistan to address these crises on its own.

Trump’s pro-India stance poses another challenge for Islamabad. While Pakistan exited the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) “gray list” in 2022, Indian accusations of Pakistani involvement in militancy persist, adding to the diplomatic strain. Islamabad will likely face pressure to demonstrate its commitment to combat terrorism.

Despite efforts to reset US-Pakistan ties under President Joe Biden, Trump’s return could throw another challenge. Pakistan must navigate competing US priorities in the Middle East and Ukraine while balancing its relationships with both Washington and Beijing. This balancing act is crucial, as Pakistan cannot afford to lose China’s economic support while simultaneously needing US cooperation on counterterrorism.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh will represent the government of Pakistan at the inauguration ceremony of Donald Trump - hoping to soften Trump’s approach towards Pakistan.