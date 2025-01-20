Pakistan set new Test record with dominant win over West Indies

LAHORE - Pakistan’s men’s cricket team rewrote the record books with a resounding 127-run victory over the West Indies in the first Test of the two-match series at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The match, which concluded in under three days despite rain interruptions on the opening day, broke a 34-year-old record to become the shortest Test in Pakistan’s history to produce a result based on balls bowled.Only 1,064 deliveries were bowled across the four innings, surpassing the previous record of 1,080 balls from a Pakistan-West Indies clash in 1990. Adding to this extraordinary feat, the West Indies faced just 371 deliveries, marking their lowest-ever balls faced in a Test, far below their previous low of 450 balls against England in Leeds in 2000.

The match also saw standout individual performances from Pakistan’s stars. Sajid Khan reached a significant milestone by claiming his 50th Test wicket, dismissing West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite to achieve the feat. The right-arm spinner accomplished this in only his 11th Test, making him the third-fastest Pakistani to reach the milestone. Yasir Shah remains the fastest Pakistani to 50 Test wickets, achieving it in nine matches, while Waqar Younis, Shabbir Ahmed, Mohammad Asif, and Mohammad Abbas share second place.

Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan also had a memorable outing, completing his 100th dismissal in Test cricket. Rizwan now boasts 107 dismissals in just 64 innings, placing him among Pakistan’s finest wicketkeepers. Wasim Bari leads the all-time list for Pakistan with 228 dismissals in 146 innings, followed by Kamran Akmal (206 in 99 innings), Sarfaraz Ahmed (182 in 104 innings), Moin Khan (147 in 118 innings), and Rashid Latif (130 in 69 innings).

Sajid Khan was named player of the match for his remarkable performance, reflecting both individual brilliance and team effort. “The pitch was fantastic, and the team’s collective effort was commendable. Special credit goes to Rizwan, Shakeel, and Shan for their contributions, especially Shan in the second innings,” he said.”Our spin bowling coach provided valuable insights, and in the second innings, I adjusted by bowling slower and focusing on maintaining control, which helped me avoid conceding runs,” he explained.

He also credited fellow spinner Noman for his guidance. “Noman’s experience is invaluable; we discuss strategies extensively. Our goal in the second innings was to restrict the opposition’s scoring, and it worked brilliantly,” Sajid added.

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite reflected on his team’s performance after their defeat, acknowledging that the batters fell short of expectations. However, he highlighted positives, including Jomel Warrican’s effective spin bowling and Alick Athanaze’s impressive batting, particularly his sweeping technique. Looking ahead, Brathwaite emphasized the need for bravery and self-belief in the final Test, urging his players to trust their defense while showing intent on challenging pitches.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood praised spinners Abrar, Noman, and Sajid for their clinical performance and highlighted Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan’s vital partnership. Acknowledging challenging conditions, he stressed the need for better lower-order contributions and urged the team to focus on improvements despite the victory.