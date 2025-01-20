Pakistan to continue supporting Afghanistan: FO

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday said it will continue to support all efforts aimed at addressing the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan as well as for lasting peace and stability in the country. In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan thanked Jan Egeland, Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), for drawing attention to the humanitarian predicament of Afghanistan.

Jan Egeland earlier warned that the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan is being overlooked by the international community, with 22 million people in need of aid. Speaking during a visit to Afghanistan, Egeland highlighted the dire situation faced by Afghan families, particularly women. “Here in Herat, I met women who had been deported without their husbands back to deep poverty and hopelessness,” he said.

“Thank you @NRC_Egeland for drawing attention to the humanitarian predicament of Afghanistan. It would have been more appropriate had the world not abandoned the Afghan people after the war and if conducive socioeconomic conditions had been created inside the country for the Afghan people to prosper,” said FO spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan.

For forty years, he said: “Pakistan has generously hosted over four million Afghan refugees. Those sent back were residing illegally without any documentation or proof of residence. Progress on the cases of thousands of Afghan nationals who were promised resettlement in western countries remains painfully slow.

UN Humanitarian aid to Afghanistan remains critically underfunded with only 37.5% of the required funds secured last year.”

He said Pakistan and Afghanistan were tied together by historical, religious and cultural links that transcend time. “Pakistan has been and will continue to support all efforts aimed at addressing the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan as well as for lasting peace and stability in the country,” he added.