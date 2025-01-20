Palestine truce begins as relief convoys start entering Gaza

GAZA - The implementation of ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas started yesterday with first three Israeli hostages returning home and entering of relief supplies in Gaza.

“Three Israeli hostages kept in Gaza were transferred to the Red Cross on Sunday,” a Hamas official and the Israeli military said. The hostages, all women, “were officially handed over to the Red Cross” in Gaza City ahead of their return to Israel, the senior Hamas official told the media. It came hours after the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect Sunday morning.

Minutes after the truce began, the United Nations said the first trucks carrying sorely needed humanitarian aid had entered the Palestinian territory, as displaced, war-weary Palestinians set off across the devastated Gaza Strip to return to their home areas. Thousands of people carrying tents, clothes and their personal belongings were seen going home, after the war that displaced the vast majority of Gaza’s population, in many cases more than once. In the northern area of Jabalia, hundreds streamed down a sandy path, returning to an apocalyptic landscape piled with rubble and destroyed buildings.

“We are finally in our home. There is no home left, just rubble, but it’s our home,” said Rana Mohsen, 43, back in Jabalia. Another returning resident, Walid Abu Jiab, said he had found “massive, unprecedented destruction”, with “nothing left” in Gaza’s war-battered north, which has seen intense violence over the past months. In the southern city of Rafah, Ahmad al-Balawi said that “as soon as I returned… I felt a shock.”

“Entire areas have been completely wiped out”, he told AFP, describing “decomposing bodies, rubble, and destruction everywhere”.

Aid workers say northern Gaza is particularly hard-hit, lacking all essentials including food, shelter and water.

Jonathan Whittall, interim chief of the UN’s OCHA humanitarian agency for the Palestinian territories, said on X that the first trucks started entering following the truce, after “a massive effort” to prepare for a surge of aid across the territory.

The truce had been scheduled to begin at 8:30 am (0630 GMT) but a last-minute dispute over the list of hostages to be freed on the first day led to the holdup.

Qatar, a mediator of the truce, later confirmed it had gone into effect.

The Hostage and Missing Families Forum campaign group identified the three women set to be released later on Sunday as Emily Damari, Romi Gonen and Doron Steinbrecher.

The Israeli military said that “the Red Cross has communicated that the three Israeli hostages were transferred to them and are on their way” to be taken by Israeli forces.

Hamas earlier said it was waiting for Israel to furnish “a list containing the names of 90 prisoners from the categories of women and children” also to be released on the first day.

A total of 33 Israeli hostages, 31 of whom taken by Hamas during Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack, will be returned from Gaza during an initial 42-day truce, in exchange for around 1,900 Palestinians in Israeli custody.

The truce is intended to pave the way for a permanent end to the war, but a second phase has yet to be finalised.

It follows a deal struck by Qatar, the United States and Egypt after months of negotiations.

In a televised address on Saturday, Netanyahu had called the first phase a “temporary ceasefire” and said Israel had US support to return to the war if necessary.

In Gaza City, well before the ceasefire went into effect, people were already celebrating, waving Palestinian flags in the street.

The Israeli army warned Gaza residents early Sunday not to approach its forces or “the buffer zone” near Israel.