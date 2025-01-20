PCB unveils schedule for Regional U15, U17 and District U19 trials across Pakistan

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the schedule for Phase 1 of the Regional U15, U17, and District U19 trials, which will take place nationwide from January 20 to January 26. These trials are open to players in the respective age groups, with no form filling required for Phase 1. The PCB has rebranded the U13 and U16 categories to U15 and U17 to provide young players more opportunities for growth and development within their age groups. Looking ahead to 2025, the PCB plans to launch Champions events for the top U19 players, following the completion of Regional U19 camps and tournaments.

For the first time, the selection process for the Regional U15 and U17 teams will start at the district level. PCB-appointed selectors will conduct trials in each district/zone across all 16 regions. They will shortlist up to eight players per district, with regional headquarters selecting 10 players in Phase 1 trials. Eligible players for the U15 selection must be born between September 1, 2009, and September 1, 2012. For U17, players born between September 1, 2007, and September 1, 2011, are eligible. The U15 and U17 trials will run from January 20 to January 24, with Phase 2 to follow, where selected players will travel to regional headquarters for final trials and bone age verification. The schedule for Phase 2 will be announced shortly.

Following the trials, the PCB will organize Inter-Regional National U15 and U17 One-Day Tournaments. The District U19 trials will take place from January 21 to January 26, with players born between September 1, 2006, and September 1, 2010, eligible. In Phase 1, 60 U19 players will be shortlisted in each district/zone, while regional headquarters will select 90 players. In Phase 2, the top players will be shortlisted for the Intra-District tournament, with final U19 squads being selected after bone age verification in the regional headquarters.