PHA, Nespak amend initial design of floating restaurant

LAHORE   -   The National Engineering Services Pakistan (Nespak) and Parks & Horticulture Authority Lahore (PHA) have amended the initial design of  first-ever floating restaurant, bringing three changes and consulting whether to remain it stagnant or moving or giving it the shape of double-decker. Ghazali Saleem Butt, Chairman PHA Lahore, told APP that the Parks & Horticulture Authority was all-out to enhance beautification of Lahore. He said Rs 350 million Lahore floating restaurant project was a unique project, announced by the PHA. Located near Harbanspura along the canal, the floating restaurant is set to become a major attraction in the city, he added. To a query Ghazali Butt said  the project  would feature a variety of amenities including seating areas, children’s play zones, and recreational facilities, offering a distinctive dining experience for locals and tourists alike. He said three companies had been pre-qualified for construction, and the project is expected to be completed soon.“We will be providing smooth, adorable and lively environment to citizens mainly by innovative ideas, planting more trees, developing parks, greenbelts, flowerbeds, horticulture landscapes and with some aesthetic displays,” he added. The PHA Lahore would be one of the best and top most institution of the government, in its organisation, performance, delivery, creativity, innovation and last but not the least in use of scientific methodology, he added. The proposed project would entail one, a floating dining boat; two, its cafes and seating areas; and three, play zones for children providing a relaxed and entertaining atmosphere. Likewise, the PHA may also consider developing another off-peak picnic ground, thus enhancing the canal area and providing comprehensive leisure activities.

Sindh Govt ranked 6th for excellence in public-private partnership: Syed Nasir

