Monday, January 20, 2025
PIA's first flight lands at newly-built Gwadar International Airport

Web Desk
12:45 PM | January 20, 2025
Weeks after Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) resumed its Europe operations following the lifting of a four-year ban, the national carrier achieved another milestone as its inaugural flight landed at the newly-built Gwadar International Airport.

Flight PK-503, as per the schedule on Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport website, departed from Karachi at 9:50 am and touched down in Gwadar at 11:15 am. The aircraft was welcomed with a ceremonial water-cannon salute, marking the historic occasion.

The inaugural flight carried high-ranking officials from the aviation division alongside regular passengers. The event was attended by notable figures, including Aviation Minister Khawaja Asif and Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti, who personally greeted passengers on arrival.

The operationalization of the new Gwadar airport is seen as a significant step towards enhancing connectivity and boosting development in the region.

