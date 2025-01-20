PIDE Discourse Magazine’s edition ‘Modernizing Pakistan’s Agricultural Economy’ released

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) on Sunday released its much-awaited edition of Discourse Magazine, titled Modernizing Pakistan’s Agricultural Economy,” addressing the critical challenges through innovative solutions and global best practices facing the agriculture sector, once considered backbone of the national economy.

“This special issue of Discourse aims to inspire a transformational shift in Pakistan’s agricultural landscape, fostering informed discussions and actionable strategies to address the challenges of today and tomorrow,” PIDE’s acting Vice Chancellor Dr Arshad H. Hashmi said in his opening remarks. The issue was skillfully curated by editorial team, including Dr Arshad H. Hashmi; Dr Shujaat Farooq; Dr Abedullah Anjum and Dr Muhammad Faisal Ali, and the entire PIDE team, shaping a comprehensive guide to reforming and modernizing the agricultural sector, a news release said.

The edition highlighted the multifaceted challenges confronting Pakistan’s agricultural sector, including low productivity, fragmented landholdings, poor infrastructure, inefficient irrigation practices, and regulatory barriers. The Discourse pointed out that these issues were compounded by a lack of investment in research and development (R&D), outdated technologies, and the impacts of climate change.

However, the publication outlined a roadmap to overcome these challenges by adopting global best practices, such as precision farming, deregulation of agricultural markets, geospatial monitoring, and leveraging advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and drones. Among the solutions presented, the issue emphasized the critical need for liberalizing input markets, such as seeds and fertilizers, and reforming land consolidation policies to promote equitable growth.

It also advocated for economic water pricing to encourage sustainable use of resources while suggesting market-driven approaches to enhance efficiency in the sugar and wheat sectors. Additionally, adopting AI and drone technology in supply chains and farming practices was highlighted as a game-changer for improving productivity and reducing waste. The special edition featured compelling contributions from leading experts. Muhammad Faisal Ali and Abedullah proposd actionable strategies in “Pathways to Prosperity: Strategic Reforms for Pakistan’s Agricultural Markets,” while Zartasha Inayat and Tuaha Adil explored the potential of deregulating the sugar sector in “Deregulation of the Sugar Sector Critical to Promote Efficiency.” Sobia Rose addressed the inequities in land markets in “Reforming Agricultural Land Markets in Pakistan: Overcoming Structural Inequities,” and Muhammad Asad ur Rehman Naseer examines pricing inefficiencies in “Decoding the Dynamics of Pricing in the Fruit and Vegetable Market: Highlighting the Government Imperfections.”

Technological innovation also took center stage, with Ibrar ul Hassan Akhtar detailing geospatial advancements in “SUPARCO Interventions for Geospatial Monitoring of Agricultural Crops.” Anjeela Khurram and Muhammad Faisal Ali emphasized energy efficiency in “Valuing Energy Efficiency Potential in the Agriculture Sector,” while Rizwan Mir, outlined government-led efforts in “Revolutionizing the Agricultural Sector of Pakistan – SIFC’s Top Priority.” Ayesha Sultana’s “Why Investment in R&D has not Improved Agriculture Productivity?” critiqued the barriers to impactful research in the sector. The potential of AI was explored in a series of articles, including “Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Agricultural Advancements” by Shayan Malik and “Harnessing AI for Agricultural Transformation–A Prospect of Pakistan” by Engineer Mahwish Rose.

These contributions illustrated how AI could revolutionize supply chains, precision farming, and resource management. Similarly, the role of drone technology in improving efficiency and overcoming regulatory constraints was examined in articles by Sadaf Safder and Hafsa Sarfraz. The edition also explored the future of Pakistan’s agricultural sector, with a focus on the Gene Revolution. Articles such as “Sowing the Seeds of Change: Pakistan’s Transition from Green to Gene” by Ayesha Rahman and “Moving from Green to Gene Revolution: Scope and Challenges for Pakistan” by Waqar Younas & Uzma Zia advocated for the adoption of genetically modified crops to enhance productivity and sustainability. The comprehensive analysis and actionable solutions presented in Discourse aimed to provide a roadmap for policymakers, stakeholders, and innovators to collaborate on building a resilient agricultural sector. With its focus on adopting global best practices and modern technologies, this special edition offered a vision for transforming Pakistan’s agricultural landscape.