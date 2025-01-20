PM appoints Pak envoys at different foreign missions

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved appointment of ambassadors to number of countries, where position of ambassadors were vacant since 2024.

According to sources in the Prime Minister’s Secretariat, Asma Rabbani will be Pakistan’s new ambassador to the Philippines, and Rahim Hayat Qureshi will serve as ambassador to Brussels and the European Union.

Abdul Hameed Bhutta has been appointed ambassador to Japan, and Najeeb Durrani will be Pakistan’s ambassador to Ghana.

Similarly, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry, currently serving in Australia, will represent Pakistan in Indonesia, Moazzam Shah, who was Counsel General in Melbourne, would be new ambassador in South Korea, Malik Farooq would be new high commissioner in South Africa, Shehbaz Khokhar would be new ambassador in Beirut, Adil Gilani in Morocco, while Tariq Karim and Aqsaa Nawaz have been assigned to African countries as ambassadors.

The sources further revealed that Syed Haider Shah, currently serving as additional secretary UN at Foreign Office, will be the new ambassador to the Netherlands, while Amir Shaukat to Egypt, and Marghoob Saleem Butt to Switzerland.

Meanwhile, Zaman Mehdi, currently serving in Pakistan mission to the United Nations in Geneva, has been appointed Consul General in Chicago, Wajid Hashmi in Melbourne, and Tanveer Bhatti in Chengdu, China. On the other hand, Imtiaz Gondal will be the new Consul General in Manchester, and Shehryar Akbar will serve as Pakistan’s ambassador to the Czech Republic.