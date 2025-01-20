PM Shehbaz Sharif lauds inauguration of Gwadar International Airport

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction over the commencement of flight operations at Gwadar International Airport, calling it a major milestone in transforming Gwadar into a crucial link between Central and Eastern Asia, the Middle East, and Gulf countries.

In a statement, the prime minister highlighted the operationalization of Gwadar International Airport as a significant step toward enhancing connectivity in Pakistan and the broader region. He emphasized its role in realizing the vision of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for regional growth and prosperity.

“This achievement brings us closer to fulfilling the shared commitment of Chinese President Xi Jinping and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for the development of Pakistan and the region through CPEC,” said PM Shehbaz.

Acknowledging China's pivotal role in Pakistan's progress, he described the state-of-the-art Gwadar International Airport as a symbol of the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China.

The premier extended gratitude to the Chinese leadership and government, noting China's unwavering support in Pakistan's development. He also commended the efforts of Defense and Aviation Minister Khawaja Asif, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti, security personnel, and military leadership for their relentless dedication to completing the airport.

The Gwadar International Airport, equipped with modern facilities, is expected to play a critical role in boosting regional connectivity and strengthening Pakistan's position in global trade and infrastructure development.