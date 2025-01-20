PM Shehbaz Sharif warns against negligence in Hajj 2025 preparations

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday emphasized that no negligence in preparations for Hajj 2025 will be tolerated, underscoring the importance of ensuring comprehensive arrangements for the holy pilgrimage.

Chairing a review meeting, the premier described pilgrims as "the guests of Allah Almighty" and directed officials to provide all possible facilities and assistance to them. He instructed the preparation of a detailed briefing on Hajj arrangements, including the selection and responsibilities of Moavineen Hajj (Hajj assistants), to be presented in the coming days.

PM Shehbaz stressed the importance of merit and transparency in deploying Moavineen and called for the selection of capable officers with good reputations for Hajj duties. He also urged special attention to the pilgrims' accommodations, travel, and other facilities, alongside providing the best training for them.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Ahad Khan Cheema, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, and senior officials.

Officials briefed the prime minister that mobile SIM cards would again be provided to pilgrims from Pakistan, similar to the previous year, and that the mobile application for assisting pilgrims is already operational.

The government is committed to ensuring a seamless Hajj experience with meticulous planning and effective execution.