Monday, January 20, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PM Shehbaz Sharif warns against negligence in Hajj 2025 preparations

PM Shehbaz Sharif warns against negligence in Hajj 2025 preparations
Web Desk
2:40 PM | January 20, 2025
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday emphasized that no negligence in preparations for Hajj 2025 will be tolerated, underscoring the importance of ensuring comprehensive arrangements for the holy pilgrimage.

Chairing a review meeting, the premier described pilgrims as "the guests of Allah Almighty" and directed officials to provide all possible facilities and assistance to them. He instructed the preparation of a detailed briefing on Hajj arrangements, including the selection and responsibilities of Moavineen Hajj (Hajj assistants), to be presented in the coming days.

PM Shehbaz stressed the importance of merit and transparency in deploying Moavineen and called for the selection of capable officers with good reputations for Hajj duties. He also urged special attention to the pilgrims' accommodations, travel, and other facilities, alongside providing the best training for them.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Ahad Khan Cheema, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, and senior officials.

PM Shehbaz Sharif lauds inauguration of Gwadar International Airport

Officials briefed the prime minister that mobile SIM cards would again be provided to pilgrims from Pakistan, similar to the previous year, and that the mobile application for assisting pilgrims is already operational.

The government is committed to ensuring a seamless Hajj experience with meticulous planning and effective execution.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1737352335.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025