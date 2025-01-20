PM takes practical steps for revival of economy: Mashhood

Karachi - Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Development Program, Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, stated that the practical steps taken by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the revival of the economy are yielding results, as all economic indicators in Pakistan are pointing in the right direction, and the world’s leading rating agencies are giving Pakistan positive ratings.

He made these comments while addressing a news conference at a National Youth Council Pakistan – Sindh program in Quetta on Sunday.

He noted that the work done by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to revive the economy and the practical steps the Premier took to bring all stakeholders together for the prosperity of Pakistan have already started to bear fruit. Rana Mashhood mentioned that all economic indicators of Pakistan are improving, and the world’s rating agencies are now giving Pakistan better ratings.

He emphasized that attempts to create disturbances in Pakistan were rejected by the youth of the country. The youth of Pakistan want a future, they want their own future, and they seek a positive platform on which they can contribute. This is the agenda of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program, he said.

He shared that when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif returned to power for his second term, his first meeting was focused on revenue. The Prime Minister’s commitment was evident as, from the moment he took his oath, he prioritized finance and the economy, Rana Mashhood added.

He said that today, there is representation from the entire province of Sindh, and it has always been the vision to create a youth council based on merit, representing youth from all over Pakistan, which will become the driving force to deliver for the youth of Pakistan.

He further explained that it took six months to establish this council, but now, the youth—including both boys and girls—who came from all over Pakistan, along with 20 boys and girls from Sindh, are here. They represent the face of the youth of Pakistan and will soon become the advisory council to the Prime Minister, he added.

Rana Mashhood explained that the Youth Advisory Council will provide the Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, with feedback on what the youth want. This council will be in universities, colleges, and other institutions, acting as a bridge to gauge the pulse of the youth.

He noted that the council will tell them what programs the youth want to see, and future policies will be shaped according to the council’s input.

Rana Mashhood also mentioned that Pakistan’s first National Youth Policy is being prepared, and on January 26, 100 boys and girls from across Pakistan—who have been selected based on merit and abilities—will gather in Islamabad, along with 13 boys and girls from around the world.

He proudly noted that for the first time, Pakistan has taken the chairmanship of the Commonwealth Youth Ministerial Task Force, representing 56 countries.

Mashhood added that by the grace of Allah, Pakistan has opened its doors to Commonwealth countries, including in areas such as youth exchange, the IT industry, trade, climate change, and sports. In every event, Pakistan is providing a platform for the youth of the country, and this is just the beginning.

He pointed out that foreign investment has started flowing into Pakistan after seven years, and the policies that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif introduced, particularly those related to the Charter of Economy, have begun to show positive results.

Rana Mashhood said that he was joined by the coordinators of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program, as well as the core team of the program’s representatives.

He congratulated PML-N senior leader Nehal Hashmi, who was also in attendance, and expressed appreciation for Hafiz Siddique, who is leading the youth initiatives in Sindh.

Rana Mashhood emphasized that the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme and its initiatives are now expanding beyond the provincial level.

He said that they are working to improve employment opportunities in Pakistan, both within the country and abroad, and have already brought these opportunities to the forefront.

He mentioned that they are working on providing scholarships both within and outside Pakistan, as well as ensuring that the best facilities are provided to the country’s youth.

Rana Mashhood spoke about a major project in collaboration with the Commonwealth, in which they are focusing on AI, in partnership with Intel and the Commonwealth.

He also highlighted their continued efforts in the Green Youth Movement, which is being implemented at the university level. Together with the NDMA, they are planning to sign an MoU to promote climate change resilience.

He concluded by saying that the youth is now working with unity and commitment, and it is their duty to provide them with a platform where they can build their lives and contribute to the prosperity of their communities.

Rana Mashhood stressed that no one can stop the development and prosperity of Pakistan. This is the vision of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program, the commitment of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and with the grace of Allah, they will deliver on it.