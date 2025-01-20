Monday, January 20, 2025
Police foil substandard meat supply, seizes 9 maunds meat

NEWS WIRE
January 20, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

LODHRAN   -   In a significant operation, Jallah Arain police thwarted an attempt to supply nine maunds of unhygienic meat, ensuring public safety. According to the police spokesperson, a mini Mazda truck,loaded with dead buffalo, was intercepted near 383/W, where two suspects, Abdul Rehman and Arsalan, were arrested. A veterinary doctor examined the meat and confirmed it was unfit for consumption. The suspects had planned to supply the contaminated meat to local hotels and food stalls. Station House Officer (SHO) Jallah Arain Imran Umar stated that the seized unhygienic meat would be destroyed and a case had been registered against the suspects. while further investigation was underway. District Police Officer (DPO) Kamran Mumtaz said that endangering citizens health was an unacceptable crime.

