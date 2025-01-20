Monday, January 20, 2025
Police net 13 lawbreakers with 23 kg drugs, 45 liters liquor

STAFF REPORT
January 20, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI  -  Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers have arrested 13 accused besides recovering over 23 kg drugs, 45 liters liquor, two stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession. A police spokesperson here on Sunday informed that New Town police rounded up an accused namely Bismillah Jan and recovered five kg charras from his possession. Earlier, in an operation, Pirwadhai police arrested a drug peddler, Asif alias Fauji and seized 12 kg charras. In other raids, Wah Cantt, Taxila, City, Saddar Wah, and Kalar Syedan police netted five accused, Shahbaz, Fazal-e-Rabi, Hamza, Ishrat, and Arbaz and recovered over six kg charras from their possession. Similarly, Rattaamral, Jatli, and Bani police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and arrested three accused, Tahir, Aftab, and Shahid and recovered 45 liters liquor. Civil Lines police in an operation arrested three bike lifters namely Imran, Yousaf and Imran and recovered two stolen motorcycles, weapons and other items. Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

STAFF REPORT

