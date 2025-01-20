Police present 185 challans against drug dealers in courts

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi Police presented challans against 185 drug dealers and smugglers including 10 women in 2024 who were sentenced by the courts while 332 such criminals received different prison terms during last two years, said a police spokesman. He informed that most of the convicted drug dealers during interrogation revealed that they were supplying drugs to the students of educational institutions and youth. The spokesman said that the criminals were also imposed fines amounting to over Rs 21 million. A female international drug smuggler namely Beenish alias Mona was convicted and sentenced to 14 years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs 500,000.

He further informed that the highest number of sentences was given in the cases of Potohar division, while the performance of Rattaamral police in this regard remained excellent in the division.

A drug dealer, Waqar netted by Taxila police station with 10 kg hashish was sentenced to 20 years in prison. A drug peddler, Sarfaraz arrested by Rawat police was sentenced to 16 years in prison as police recovered 1530 grams hashish and 430 grams ice drug from his possession.

The spokesman informed that Rawalpindi district Police registered 2500 cases against drug peddlers and smugglers arrested from different areas in 2024.

More than 1500 kg hashish, over 50 kg heroin, more than 20 kg opium, 5.5 kg ice drug and over 15,000 liters alcohol were recovered from drug peddlers last year.

Superintendent of Police, Investigation, Divisional SPs, SDPOs, SHOs, Investigating officers and the DSP Legal team on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani are working hard to ensure conviction of arrested accused.

CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani said that the conviction of the drug dealers is a significant achievement and the crackdown against drug dealers who are playing with the future of the youth would continue.