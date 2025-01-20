Power supply in Karachi normalised

KARACHI - A few complaints of power disruption were reported from limited areas of the city due to minor technical issues, which have been timely resolved, says KE Spokesperson. Power supply in Karachi is normal; including Lasbela and Baldia, For further assistance, customers can reach out via 118 or KE’s social media platforms, he added.

Karachi suffered a major power breakdown today (Sunday) as an Extra High Tension (EHT) line tripped and affected the power supply in the metropolis. As per details, the tripping of Extra High Tension line caused widespread outages across the city. Areas affected by the power cut include Korangi, Lyari, Kharadar, Defence, I.I. Chundrigar Road, Site Area, North Karachi, North Nazimabad, and Jacob Line. The tripping of the high-tension line led to the shutdown of 49 feeders at the Baldia grid, 33 feeders at the Airport grid, and 40 at the Garden grid. Other affected grids include North Karachi (33 feeders), Jacob Line (47 feeders), Jail Road (28 feeders), Orangi (38 feeders), Mahmoodabad (16 feeders), and Korangi East (40 feeders).

Furthermore, 23 feeders were tripped at the DHA grid, 31 at the Old Golimar grid, 33 at the Vileka grid, and 54 feeders at the Defence grid. The KCR, Haroonabad, Shadman, and Clifton grids also saw 38 feeders trip.

In total, over 400 feeders from 23 grid stations under K-Electric’s management were affected.