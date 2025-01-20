President lauds security forces for stopping intrusion at Pak-Afghan border

ISLAMABAD - President Asif Ali Zardari Sunday lauded the security forces for stopping intrusion at Pak-Afghan border in district Zhob.

The President appreciated the security forces for their timely action against the terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij. He commended the security forces for eliminating five Khawarij during the operation. He said the brave security forces of Pakistan were always ready to protect borders of the country. He reiterated the determination to completely eradicate terrorism and defend borders of the country.