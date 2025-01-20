Monday, January 20, 2025
President lauds security forces for stopping intrusion at Pak-Afghan border

OUR STAFF REPORT
January 20, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  President Asif Ali Zardari Sunday lauded the security forces for stopping intrusion at Pak-Afghan border in district Zhob.

The President appreciated the security forces for their timely action against the terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij. He commended the security forces for eliminating five Khawarij during the operation. He said the brave security forces of Pakistan were always ready to protect borders of the country. He reiterated the determination to completely eradicate terrorism and defend borders of the country.

