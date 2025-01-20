Monday, January 20, 2025
President, LRCA chief congrat PCB chairman, Pak team on 1st Test win

Our Staff Reporter
January 20, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari and President of Lahore Regional Cricket Association (LRCA), Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed, have congratulated the national cricket team, the selection committee, and PCB Chairman Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi for their victory over the West Indies in the first Test.

In their statement, they said that the national team is fully capable of defeating the West Indies in the upcoming Test match as well. They further emphasized that this victory is of great significance for the team as it will boost the players’ confidence and prove beneficial in preparations for the upcoming tri-nation tournament and the Champions Trophy next month.

Our Staff Reporter

