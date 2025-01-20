Putin congratulates US President Trump on return to White House

on Monday congratulated incoming US President Donald Trump on his return to the White House, as he is set to officially take office following an inauguration ceremony later today.

“We see the statement of the newly elected US President and members of his team about the desire to restore direct contacts with Russia, interrupted through no fault of ours by the outgoing administration.

“We also hear his statement about the need to do everything to prevent a third world war. Of course, we welcome such a mood and congratulate the elected President of the United States of America on taking office,” Putin said during a Russian Security Council meeting.

Reiterating that Moscow is open to dialogue with the new US administration on the ongoing Ukraine war, Putin said the most important thing in this regard is to eliminate the root causes of the conflict.

Putin further said that the goal of a settlement regarding the war in Ukraine should be based on a long-term peace that is based on "respect for the legitimate interests of all people, all nations who live in this region.”