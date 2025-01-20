Monday, January 20, 2025
Opinions, Letters

I am writing to highlight the significance of Qaidi-e-Azam Library, the largest library in Balochistan. This esteemed institution serves as a hub for thousands of students, providing them with a conducive environment for learning and growth.

What is remarkable about this library is its contribution to the success of students in the Provincial Competitive Exams (PCS). Approximately 30% of the qualifiers in 2024 were affiliated with this library, a testament to its resources and facilities. The library’s management, particularly Javed Sahib, deserves commendation for maintaining discipline and order within the premises. Meanwhile, Imran Sahib and Bilal Sahib have been instrumental in addressing students’ concerns and motivating them to strive for excellence.

It is heartening to see students from far-flung areas availing themselves of the library’s facilities and taking pride in being part of this institution. The true beneficiaries are the aspirants who visit the library and leave with a sense of satisfaction and accomplishment. I hope this letter highlights the importance of Qaidi-e-Azam Library in promoting education and academic excellence in Balochistan.

SANAULLAH KAKAR,

Quetta.

