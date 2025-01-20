Rana Mashhood says PM takes practical steps for revival of economy

KARACHI - Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Development Program Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan has said that the practical steps for economy revival taken by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif are yielding fruits as all the economic indicators of Pakistan are pointing in the right direction while the world’s leading rating agencies are giving Pakistan positive ratings. He said this while addressing a press conference at a program of the National Youth Council Pakistan – Sindh here on Sunday.

He said that the work done by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, on the revival of the economy and the way the Premier took practical steps for the prosperity of Pakistan by bringing all stakeholders together, we believe that its fruits have now started to come. Rana Mashhood said that all the economic indicators of Pakistan are pointing in the right direction and the world’s rating agencies are giving Pakistan a better rating.

He said that the attempts to create disturbance in Pakistan was rejected by the youth of Pakistan. The youth of Pakistan want a future, they want their own future, they want a positive platform on which they can deliver and this is the agenda of the Prime Minister Youth Program. He said that when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif returned to power and became the Prime Minister for the second time, the first meeting he held was on Revenue. It was Prime Minister’s commitment was that direct from the oath taking, he went straight to the first meeting and placed finance and economy on top of it, he said.

He said that today, there is representation from the entire Sindh and it was our vision that we should bring such a youth council from all over Pakistan on the basis of merit that would become the driving engine to deliver for the youth of Pakistan

He said that this process took us six months, but after these six months, the youngster including boys and girls who came from all over Pakistan and 20 boys and girls from Sindh are here. They are the face of the youth of Pakistan, which is now going to become the advisory council of the Prime Minister, he said. Rana Mashhood said that the Youth Advisory Council will tell the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, what the youth wants as this will be our link with the youth of Pakistan. It will be in universities, colleges, and other institutions, wherever the organization is present, by contacting them and giving us the pulse of the youth, he said. He said that they will be telling us the programs they want to bring, and our future policies will be made according to what the youth will tell us. He said that Pakistan’s First National Youth Policy is being prepared right now and on the 26 January they are all coming together in Islamabad. Those 100 boys and girls from all over Pakistan who have become the face of the National Youth Council on the basis of merit and their abilities while 13 boys and girls from all over the world, so all of them will gather at Islamabad.

He said that for the first time, Pakistan has got the chairpersonship of the Commonwealth Youth Ministerial Task Force and now Pakistan is representing 56 countries. Rana Mashhood said that we have also opened the doors of Pakistan by the grace of Allah for the Commonwealth countries, whether it is youth, youth exchange, the IT industry, trade, climate change or it is sports. In every event, we are providing a platform to the Pakistani boys and girls, to the youth of Pakistan and this is the beginning.

He said that foreign investment has started in Pakistan after seven years and the policies that Shehbaz Sharif, he said, who talked about the Charter of Economy, who worked on the revival of the economy, we will have started seeing its fruits today. He said that today, he is here with the Prime Minister Youth Program’s coordinators, who are also here and our representatives, who are the core team of the Prime Minister Youth Program, are also here.

Rana Mashhood said that he congratulates the senior leader of PML-N Nehal Hashmi, who was also in attendance. He said Hafiz Siddique is leading our youth in Sindh and we are now taking the Prime Minister Youth Program and its initiatives beyond the provincial level. He said that we are creating and improving the opportunities that are emerging in Pakistan outside the country in terms of employment and we have brought them here.

He said that we are also working on in and outside Pakistan on the scholarships that are outside the world and we are also working on providing the best facilities to our sons and daughters by forming a team.

Similarly, he said that our big project, in which we believe that we can get dividends immediately, is the entire team of Commonwealth, is coming to Pakistan. We are working with them on AI, in collaboration with Intel and Commonwealth, he said. He said that we are further following the Green Youth Movement at the level of every university. Together with NDMA, we are going to sign an MoU on driving climate change resilience, he said. Rana Mashhood said that today youth is working with unity, and commitment and it is our duty to give them a platform on which they can build their lives, as well as contribute to the prosperity of their areas.

He said that no one can stop the development and prosperity of Pakistan and this is the vision of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program. This is the commitment of PM Shehbaz Sharif, and by the grace of Allah, we will deliver it.