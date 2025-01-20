Record number of women enrollment in higher education: HEC Chairman

ISLAMABAD - Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Mukhtar Ahmed Sunday revealed that Pakistan has achieved a major milestone in higher education, with the highest turnout of women in universities since 2002, surpassing many countries.

He said that the government was committed to providing more opportunities and scholarships for girls and students in remote areas, further bridging the gap in access to education. In an exclusive interview with PTV news, Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman of HEC shared that women’s higher education in Pakistan has reached new heights. Back in 2002, the enrollment of women was just 30% to 32%, but now it has increased to 48% to 58%, which is a significant jump and a testament to our efforts to promote women’s education, he added. This growth is even more impressive when compared to other countries, and I am proud to say that Pakistan is leading the way in this regard, he mentioned.

“I am delighted to share that the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has made significant strides in promoting women’s education in Pakistan,” he said.

As part of our efforts to empower women and bridge the gender gap in higher education, we have allocated almost 50% of our scholarships to female students, he noted.

This initiative is designed to provide equal opportunities to women and encourage them to pursue higher education, thereby contributing to the country’s socio-economic development, he added.

Our scholarship programs, including the Overseas Scholarship Scheme, the Indigenous Scholarship Scheme and the Need-Based Scholarship Scheme have been tailored to support talented and deserving female students from all over Pakistan, he mentioned.

With the government’s support, the Higher Education Commission is working tirelessly to create a more inclusive and equitable education system, providing opportunities for students from all backgrounds to pursue higher education, Chairman added.

Our commission is committed to sustaining this progress through our policy-making efforts and continuing to empower women leaders in higher education across Pakistan, he said. As the Chairman of HEC, I am dedicated to empowering Pakistan through higher education, and I believe that this growth in women’ s enrollment is a major step towards achieving that goal, he added.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt appreciation to the present government and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for successfully hosting an international conference on girls’ education,” he said.

This landmark event has not only showcased Pakistan’s commitment to promoting girls’ education but has also brought the global community together to address the challenges and opportunities in this critical area, he added. The conference has been a resounding success and I am proud to see Pakistan taking a leadership role in advocating for girls’ education worldwide, Chairman mentioned.

Responding to a query about scholarships for students from FATA and Balochistan, he stated that the Higher Education Commission is giving special attention to these regions.

“We are establishing girls’ campuses in remote areas to provide easier access to education,” he said. “We are committed to providing equal opportunities for scholarships to students from these areas, not only within Pakistan but also abroad, he added. Our goal is to empower the youth from FATA and Balochistan by providing them with opportunities to pursue higher education, both locally and internationally and to help them become an integral part of the country’s development, he added.

He further added that the federal government is extending its full support to provincial universities, providing them with equal opportunities to thrive and grow.

I am confident that this support will have a positive impact on the higher education sector and will help us achieve our goal of promoting education and research in Pakistan, he concluded.