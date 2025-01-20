Recruitment process of constables underway

LAHORE - The process of receiving application forms for recruitment to posts of Constable/Women Constable and Grade-IV in Lahore Police is underway. The last date for submitting forms for recruitment of Constables in Lahore Police is January 25, while the last date for submitting forms for Grade-IV posts in Punjab Police is January 20. Those interested in recruitment can download the recruitment form from the Punjab Police website. SP Headquarters, Ahmed Zunair Cheema in this connection told newsmen that candidates could submit forms in District Police Lines Lahore by the due date. Meanwhile, he said that 14 teams consisting of 78 officers are on duty to submit the forms for the posts of Constables. The age of the candidate for recruitment of Constable/Women Constable in Lahore Police has been set at 18 to 22 years. For the recruitment of constables, 50 percent marks in the candidate’s matriculation examination have been made mandatory. The SP Headquarters advised the candidates that to avoid counterfeiters and fraud, visit the information desk at the Police Lines. Furthermore, a summary by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar has been sent to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for raising a new ‘riot management police’ (RMP), consisting of 5,000 personnel to handle mobs. The summary, moved by Inspector General of Police has been given the green light by the chief minister after the IGP’s briefing to the CM on the significance of the force. It is worth mentioning here that the RMP will be headed by a police officer not below the rank of DIG and assisted by a superintendent of police (SP). It will have eight regional offices, each headed by a regional SP. The RMP would be made operational in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan and Sargodha, and its scope would be extended to other major districts at a later stage.