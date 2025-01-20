Monday, January 20, 2025
Renowned writer Munnu Bhai remembered on 7th death anniversary

NEWS AGENCIES
January 20, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  The 7th death anniversary of legendary poet, playwright, and columnist Muneer Ahmed, widely known as Munnu Bhai, is was observed on Sunday. Born in 1933 in Wazirabad, Munnu Bhai’s love for poetry began in his childhood and eventually blossomed into a remarkable literary career. He made an indelible mark on Pakistan Television (PTV) with his iconic drama serials, including Sona Chandi, Dasht, Tammanna, Gumshuda, Aashiyana, and Khoobsurat.  In addition to his contributions to television, Munnu Bhai wrote thousands of thought-provoking columns and several acclaimed literary works. Among his celebrated books are Mohabbat Ki Ek Sau Nazmein, Jangal Udaas Hai, and Insani Manzar Nama.   Munnu Bhai was also a philanthropist. In recognition of his immense contributions to literature and society, Munnu Bhai was honoured with the Pride of Performance award by the Government of Pakistan.  He passed away on January 19, 2018, in Lahore, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire generations.

