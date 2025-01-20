Rising prices of dry fruits out of common people’s reach in KP

Peshawar - In foggy weather, Muhammad Zakir (58) opens his dry fruit shop in the morning at the bustling Firdus Bazaar, hoping to attract customers and generate economic gains during the last days of winter.

As the cold wave gripped Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zakir, dressed in traditional attire with a chaddar and chitali woolen cap, brought a huge stock of almonds, pistachios, cashews, figs, raisins, walnuts, and salted seeds, sourced both locally and from other countries, to earn maximum profits in winter. However, he was disappointed.

“These days, most people just ask about the prices of dry fruits and leave empty-handed due to exorbitant prices, forcing us to wait until late at night with the hope of selling out all our stock before the end of winter to avoid financial loss,” said Zakir, who has been associated with the dry fruit trade for the last 25 years. He was asking his co-laborers to offload bags of peanuts in his two-room shop at Firdus Bazaar, the hub of the dry fruit business in Peshawar city.

“At the onset of the winter season in the past, traders and businessmen, mostly from northern districts of KP and Punjab, would come here to buy dry fruit stock,” Zakir said. He said that eight different varieties of almonds and peanuts were transported by him as a winter special offer. He added that high-quality almonds imported from Afghanistan are being sold at Rs2,600 to Rs3,000 per kilogram.

“To meet our consumers’ demands, seven types of pistachios from Iran were imported, but Akbari, Ahmadghai, and Doda pistachios, which have a special taste, are selling at Rs3,600 per kilogram,” Zakir said.

“In KP’s sub-zero temperatures, the human body needs warmth, and almonds, cashews, and other dry fruits are helpful for people, especially for senior citizens, to keep them warm for a longer period of time,” said Professor Dr Sirzamin Khan, head of the medical ward at the Government Hospital Nowshera.

He said dry fruits and walnuts are high in fat, which produces heat in the body, and provide energy, protein, vitamins, and essential nutrients, thus making them a winter essential food in Pakistan.

Dr Sirzamin advised people to make dry fruits a part of their diet during winter to protect themselves and their loved ones from winter ailments. Despite their significance, the alarming surge in dry fruit prices in Peshawar, Nowshera, and Charsadda districts has raised significant concerns among citizens. This has prompted them to call on the district government to ensure the availability of dry fruits at reasonable rates and take strong action against price hikers and hoarders.

Riaz Khan, a former PST teacher, was annoyed by the lackluster approach of the PTI government to regulate prices and maintain close monitoring of daily-use items, including dry fruits and vegetables, leaving millions of poor people at the mercy of price hikers and hoarders.

He lamented the rising prices of dry fruits in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which have adversely affected both people and traders, but emphasized the importance of their availability at affordable prices due to their disease-preventing properties and ability to keep the body warm and the mind fresh.

Another trader, Karim Khan, whose family has been involved in the dry fruit business for the last 40 years at the Chowk Yadgar dry fruit market, expressed concern about the lack of sales of dry fruits this winter and demanded special loan packages for the affected traders.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), Pakistan imported more than 31,000 metric tons of dry fruits worth Rs5 billion ($17.745 million) between July and October 2023, primarily from Iran, Afghanistan, Indonesia, Montenegro, and the Philippines, to cater to people’s demands.

Professor Dr Naeem Khattak, former Chairman of the Political Economics Department at the University of Peshawar, said that Pakistan ranks 99th out of 121 countries facing challenges related to food insecurity, malnutrition, stunting, and hunger, due to population growth, low agricultural productivity, and climate change.

He claimed that, unfortunately, about 26% of annual food production, or around 20 million tons valued at $4 billion, is lost in Pakistan.

Dr Naeem said Pakistan has the highest per capita food waste in the world, at 212 kilograms per person per year, which directly impacts the prices of dry fruits. He explained that the prices of dry fruits and vegetables have increased after the agricultural sector suffered $3.7 billion in losses due to the 2022 floods, adding that approximately 14.6 million people in the country need adequate food security and agricultural assistance.

Similarly, about 20% of the country’s population is undernourished, and nearly 45% of children under five years of age are stunted due to poverty, socio-economic imbalances, and unemployment.

He said that, unfortunately, due to the prevalent culture of extravagance and ostentation, particularly among the elite in Pakistan, dry fruits are treated as a status symbol rather than a precious commodity, leading to massive wastage.

He emphasized that it’s high time to reassess our priorities and redefine what it means to truly value and respect dry food. Dr Khattak also underscored the need for tripartite agreements among Pakistan, India, and Afghanistan to curb the smuggling of dry fruits.

Muhammad Zahir Shah, KP Minister for Food, said that an inclusive mechanism has been put in place for monitoring and controlling the movement of dry fruits in the border areas of the province.

He said that an online food price and control system has been developed through which citizens can check the daily prices of essential items and lodge complaints against overcharging vendors or hoarders, with prompt action being taken.

The PMRU is empowered to generate weekly reports regarding the set key performance indicators (KPIs) of price magistrates tasked with ensuring real-time performance tracking through the KP Inspection Mobile App.

The district price control committees have been notified with the powers to conduct price review meetings and issue fresh price lists for dry fruits, conventional fruits, and vegetables for every district, including the merged areas.