Rizwan’s witty banter lights up Pakistan’s win over West Indies

Pakistan’s wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan added humor to an otherwise intense Day 2 of the first Test against the West Indies at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

During West Indies’ chase of a 251-run target, Rizwan greeted batter Kevin Sinclair with a playful jibe caught on the stump mic:

“Yeah brother, come to the graveyard. You enjoying the bowling brother.”

The comment highlighted Pakistan’s dominance as their spinners dismantled the visitors. Sajid Khan’s five-wicket haul, Abrar Ahmed’s four wickets, and Nouman Ali’s single wicket ensured a 127-run victory for Pakistan.

The win, completed on the third day, showcased Pakistan’s resilience despite being bowled out for just 157 in their second innings.