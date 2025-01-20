SALU conducts 35 Free Eye Surgeries

SUKKUR - In a collaboration for community welfare, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, partnered with Alkhidmat and the Manan Qazi Foundation, conducted 35 free eye surgeries.

According to a release on Sunday, these surgeries, performed at Sukkur Alkhidmat Hospital, brought relief to patients from Khairpur Mir’s and nearby areas.

Vice Chancellor (VC), SALU, Prof Dr Yousif Khushuk emphasized the university’s dedication to societal well-being. “This collaboration reflects SALU’s mission to go beyond academia and support the health and well-being of the community, in alignment with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, especially Goal 3: Good Health and Well-Being,” he stated.

Dr. Ali Raza Lashari, Coordinator of the Student Societies Center at SALU, highlighted the university’s proactive role in addressing health challenges. “Our Health and Hygiene Society has consistently organized health camps during emergencies and disasters.

This collaboration with Alkhidmat and the Manan Qazi Foundation is another milestone, showcasing how partnerships can make a significant impact. It aligns perfectly with SDG Goal 17: Partnership for the Goals,” he remarked.