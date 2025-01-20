SCF distributes Emergency Kits to strengthen disaster resilience in Sanghar

SANGHAR - The Sindh Community Foundation (SCF) has taken a crucial step toward enhancing emergency response and disaster preparedness in the Sanghar district by distributing emergency response and early warning kits to Disaster Management Committees (DDRC) in three Union Councils: Jam Jani, Jamrao84, and Tilla Shah of Taluka Jam Nawaz Ali of District Sanghar , Sindh . This initiative is part of SCF’s ongoing efforts to enhance the community’s capacity to mitigate the impact of future disasters under the Livelihood Recovery and Disaster Resilience project in flood-affected communities in Sanghar, Sindh. The distribution event was attended by prominent officials, including Javed Hussain, Executive Director of SCF; Sabir Hussain, Focal Person of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and Early Warning Sanghar; Ghulam Reza, from Solidar Suisse, Irshad Ahmed and Abdul Lateef Soomro, SCF staff members and more than 70 participants of the communities’ members of UC based Community Based Disaster Management Committees. The emergency kits were handed over to the key representatives from each UCBDRM.