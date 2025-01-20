Monday, January 20, 2025
Setting aside political differences vital for economic, social progress: Syedaal

Web Desk
9:04 AM | January 20, 2025
National

Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan has emphasized the importance of setting aside political differences to ensure Pakistan’s economic and social progress.

During meetings with tribal leaders, elders, and representatives from various communities of Balochistan in Islamabad,he stressed the need for collective action and unity.

The Deputy Chairman Senate said this is not the time for division but for unity and consensus to address challenges and provide relief to the common man.

Syedaal Khan said that praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s economic and financial reforms, noting their positive impact.

Highlighting the government’s efforts for Balochistan, Syedaal Khan commended initiatives aimed at creating employment opportunities and empowering the province’s youth.

Web Desk

National

