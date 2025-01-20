Sindh Govt actively works on projects to improve water supply, roads, and sewage systems

KARACHI - Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday inaugurated the newly constructed Ghulam Ali Alana Road on Sunday. This road has been rebuilt and dedicated to the former Mayor of Karachi, Ghulam Ali Alana.

Addressing the ceremony, the Mayor emphasized the Pakistan People’s Party’s commitment to the betterment and development of Karachi. “We are actively working on projects to improve water supply, roads, parks, and sewage systems. This road is an example of our efforts,” said Wahab. The 1.5-kilometer-long Ghulam Ali Alana Road was completed in four months at a cost of Rs. 70 million. The project includes 28,200 square feet of sidewalks, 900 running feet of rainwater drainage pipes, and 4,000 running feet of curb stones. Lane marking and cat eyes have also been installed for better visibility and safety.

Mayor Wahab announced that a Rs. 12.4 billion project is underway to bring 40 million gallons of additional water daily from the Hub Canal, along with a Rs. 1.7 billion elevated pipeline in Lyari River to prevent water theft. He also highlighted ongoing development projects such as the restoration of Old Queens Road, I.I. Chundrigar Road, Jinnah Bridge, and Netty Jetty Bridge, emphasizing that these works aim to resolve citizens’ long-standing issues. The Mayor reiterated his commitment to cleaning the city’s walls of inappropriate slogans and advertisements. “We are determined to keep Karachi’s walls clean and free of any unwarranted slogans or posters,” he said. Addressing encroachments, Wahab stated that spaces like Sangam Ground, previously occupied by buffalo pens, would be cleared and repurposed for youth sports facilities. He urged organizations like the Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation to provide valid documents for regularization if they claim any property.

The event was attended by Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Usman Ghani Hangoro, City Council Parliamentary Leader Karamullah Waqasi, and UC-10 Lyari Chairman Muhammad Hanif Chhitani, along with other officials and members of Ghulam Ali Alana’s family, who expressed gratitude for the road’s dedication.