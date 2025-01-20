Sindh Govt ranked 6th for excellence in public-private partnership: Syed Nasir

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Energy, Development and Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the Sindh government is ranked sixth in the entire region with very good performance in public-private partnership. He expressed these views while addressing the closing ceremony of the Sindh Livestock Expo. He congratulated the Livestock Department for organizing such a big expo.

He said that after visiting the Livestock Expo, it was realized that such a large number of people came and more than one million people saw the livestock exhibition in three days.

He added that during this expo, farmers, breeders and investors got an opportunity to meet each other and work together in this sector.

He said that there are government farms and land where private farmers can be given under public-private partnership to promote the growth of local breeding breeds.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah said that it was an old wish that there should be a grand livestock expo in Sindh. He said that when he had the culture department, he wished that a joint expo of culture, livestock and agriculture could be held. He said that when Pakistan was formed in 1947, the country was 65 percent dependent on crops and 35 percent on livestock, and today the story has reversed, livestock has come to 65 percent and agriculture has come to 35 percent.

Education Minister Sardar Shah said that more than a million people have come to this expo to see animals and birds. He added that 20 years ago there was no rooftop farming, now people are coming here and raising sheep and goats on the roofs of their houses, there should be a two-way policy between commercial and indigenous breeding.

He said that whatever breed is brought from outside, it should be clear with whom it will be crossed, the Red Sindhi cow breed has been with us for 6,000 years, but it has been saved by private breeders.

He said that to save the local breed, breeders should give the government farm to public-private partnership. Whatever breed has been saved has been saved by private breeders, not by the government farm. He congratulated Provincial Minister for Livestock Muhammad Ali Malkani and expressed hope that now this expo should be held permanently in Karachi. On this occasion, Provincial Minister for Livestock Muhammad Ali Malkani said in his speech that he is grateful to Sardar Shah and Nasir Shah for coming and encouraging him. He said that he quests Nasir Shah Sahib to bring the Livestock Department up in the priority list and approve new projects in this sector in Planning and Development.

The Livestock Department has informed the people of Karachi that there are hundreds of opportunities to invest in this sector in the form of an expo. He added that we brought farmers from remote areas of Sindh here and provided them with all the facilities for the three days so that they could exhibit their indigenous and rare animals that needed breeding and reproduction.