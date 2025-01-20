Sindh Govt striving to promote sports: Nasir Shah

KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Energy, Development and Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Sunday said that the Sindh government was striving to promote sports across the province. He said this while addressing the closing ceremony of the Sindh Beach Games. The closing ceremony of the Sindh Beach Games was organized by the Sindh Government Sports Department at the Nishan-e-Pakistan beach in which Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah participated. On this occasion, Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Secretary Sports Abdul Aleem Lashari handed over the general trophy to Karachi for winning the first position with 14 medals in the Beach Games, while Hyderabad won the second position with 4 medals and Sukkur won the trophy by winning the third position.

Minister Nasir Shah while talking to media at the closing ceremony, said that the Sindh government was trying to promote sports, there is a lot of talent in the youth of Sindh regarding sports.

Nasir Shah added that the provincial government has started the Sindh Premier League, Sindh Junior Premier League to promote sports, in which great talent has been seen. Even then, the youth performed well in the Beach Games, those who lost should work harder.

Nasir Shah congratulated the Sindh Sports Minister for organizing sports activities. On the other hand, more than 500 players from 6 divisions participated in the Sindh Beach Games, which included 8 games.

Medals were distributed among the players who achieved success in throwball, badminton, boxing, handball, volleyball, throwball and other games.