South Punjab’s hand embroidery weaves bridal dreams

Multan - Dress enhances the wearer’s appearance, exuding confidence and grace by leaving an indelible impression on others, especially during festivities. It is a silent but powerful expression of one’s identity and emotions. The colors, textures, and intricate designs often speak volumes about the personality of an individual and cultural heritage. Among these, embroidered dresses hold a unique charm, blending tradition with elegance.

Embroidery is a decorative art form that involves stitching patterns onto fabric using a needle and thread. This intricate craft not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of clothes but also serves as a medium for cultural expression and storytelling.

In South Punjab, embroidery holds a significant place in local heritage, reflecting the region’s rich traditions and vibrant community life, said well-known embroidery artisan Arshid Ali. He started learning embroidery in 1990 at the city’s popular economic hub, Hussain Agahi, when he was a student in Class 6.

Arshid maintained that in South Punjab, embroidery is more than just a craft; it is a vital part of cultural identity. The designs often tell stories of the local environment, traditions, and the daily lives of the people. Each stitch is a testament to the skills passed down through generations, making it a living history of the region. Arshid remarked that embroidery styles in South Punjab are diverse, with a variety of techniques and patterns.

From the intricate mirror work to the bold geometric designs, each style has its own unique characteristics that represent the local culture. This diversity not only highlights the creativity of the artisans but also the influence of various cultural interactions over time. He added that many families rely on this craft for their livelihood, providing opportunities for women to engage in income-generating activities. The demand for embroidered textiles, both locally and internationally, has helped sustain this traditional art form.

He mentioned that the tehsils of Alipur and Jatoi (District Muzaffargarh) are hubs of embroidery work. When asked about the impact of machine embroidery on hand embroidery, he stated that machine embroidery lacks the aesthetic appeal of hand embroidery, which still has high demand globally.

Male artisans work on large “frames,” locally called “Adda.” Embroidery is done on shirts, kurtas, Multani Chunri, Chikankari, lehengas, sherwanis, Anarkali frocks, ghararas, shararas, shawls, cushions, maxis, and other items.

Regarding the cost of the best-embroidered attire, another artisan, Muhammad Akram, stated that many brands sell their high-quality attire for around Rs800,000. However, a similar dress could be prepared for only Rs250,000 to Rs300,000, making it nearly 60 percent cheaper than the best fancy dresses from popular brands. Akram said the average income of an artisan ranges from Rs1,000 to Rs1,800.

Muhammad Sabir, another artisan who worked near Kalma Chowk, stated that the prices of materials used for embroidery, including thread, naqshi, dabka, kora, tila, etc, have become very costly. The prices, unfortunately, have increased by 200 percent, he lamented. Regarding marketing, he mentioned that he receives many orders as he is in contact with several shopkeepers in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, and other cities.

About online marketing, he stated that artisans lack knowledge of online marketing as they are not experts in information technology. He urged the government to provide training for skilled workers to help them secure orders and deliver clothes through online platforms.

Responding to these issues, he suggested that the government should register experts who have trained hundreds of skilled workers and provide them with financial assistance. Another craftsman, Atta Muhammad, who is from the tehsil of Jatoi, stated that these two tehsils are known for producing intricate bridal dresses.

The bridal dresses created by local craftsmen perfectly showcase the skills of the people. Atta Muhammad remarked that almost every fancy bridal dress takes a month’s effort from an expert craftsman. The price of a bridal dress ranges from Rs50,000 to Rs500,000, depending on the quality of the work.

He added that the demand for machine embroidery is steadily declining as customers are gravitating toward the finesse and unparalleled quality of hand embroidery. “A single embroidered dress speaks volumes about the care and precision invested in it,” he remarked.

About learning the craft, he stated that six months of focused training are typically enough for a hardworking learner to master the skill. “However, a careful approach is vital, especially when working on expensive fabrics,” he added.

Most of their clientele comes from Karachi and other major cities. Winter is the season for marriages, and the demand for hand embroidery increases manifold. However, summer months bring a decline in demand, with business activity dropping to just 20% of its usual pace.

Despite these challenges, Alipur and Jatoi continue to shine as the heartland of this cherished art form, preserving a legacy that blends tradition and beauty, he added.