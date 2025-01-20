Monday, January 20, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

STEAM Exhibition 2025 held at Cadet College Petaro

NEWS WIRE
January 20, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  - Under the directions of the College Education Department, GoS, the Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts & Mathematics (STEAM) Exhibition 2025, under the category of Cadet Colleges, was organized at Cadet College Petaro. Seven premier cadet colleges of Sindh participated in the event.

The colourful inauguration was graced by Ghazanfar Ali Qadri, Deputy Commissioner of Jamshoro, as the chief guest, along with Commodore Faisal Iqbal Qazi SI (M). On the occasion, praiseworthy arrangements were made by Cadet College Petaro. The chief guest praised the arrangements and took a keen interest in all the projects created by the cadets.

He also awarded cash prizes to the notable projects and their founding cadets and colleges, including Cadet College Petaro, Cadet College Larkana, Cadet College Ghotki, Cadet College Karachi, Cadet College Sanghar, Cadet College Karampur, and Bakhtawar Cadet College for Girls, Shaheed Benazirabad.

PIA's first flight lands at newly-built Gwadar International Airport

The chief guest, Ghazanfar Ali Qadri, and Commodore Faisal Iqbal Qazi SI (M) also awarded cash prizes to the top projects from each participating cadet college and their respective cadets.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1737352335.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025