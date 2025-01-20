Monday, January 20, 2025
Steam Exhibition, 2025 organized at Cadet College Petaro

NEWS WIRE
January 20, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - Under the directions of College Education Department, GoS, Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts & Mathematics (STEAM) Exhibition 2025 under the Category of Cadet Colleges was organised at Cadet College Petaro.7 premier cadet colleges of Sindh took part in it.  The Colorful inauguration was graced by Mr Ghazanfar Ali Qadri, Deputy Commissioner, Jamshoro as chief guest along with Commodore Faisal Iqbal Qazi SI (M).  On this occasion praiseworthy arrangements were made by Cadet College Petaro. The Hon’ble chief guest praised the arrangements and took keen interest in all the projects made by cadets.  He also awarded cash prizes to the notable projects and their founder cadets and their colleges including Cadet College Petaro, Cadet College Larkana Cadet College Ghotki Cadet College Karachi, Cadet College Sanghar Cadet College Karampur and Bakhtawar Cadet College for Girls, Shaheed Benazirabad The Hon’ble chief guest  Ghazanfar Ali Qadri and Commodore Faisal Iqbal Qazi SI (M) also awarded cash prizes to the top projects of each participating Cadet College and their respective cadets.

