Supreme Court postpones key hearing on military court trials

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has removed the hearing of a pivotal case concerning military court trials from its schedule due to the unavailability of a seven-member larger bench. The hearings, initially set for January 20 and 21, were delisted by the Registrar’s Office, raising concerns over the delay in addressing significant constitutional questions about military court jurisdiction and fair trial provisions.

The larger bench was expected to deliberate on whether military trials align with constitutional guarantees of due process and justice.

Imran Khan’s petition on electoral rigging to be heard

In a separate development, a six-member constitutional bench led by Justice Amin-ud-Din will hear Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s petition on January 20. The petition seeks an investigation into alleged electoral rigging. The bench will also address a related petition by Sher Afzal Marwat concerning electoral fraud.

Arshad Sharif murder case set for hearing

Justice Amin-ud-Din’s bench will also take up the high-profile murder case of journalist Arshad Sharif. The case has drawn national and international attention, with demands for an independent investigation into the circumstances of his death.

Other key cases on the Supreme Court’s agenda

Development funds: The bench will deliberate on a suo motu notice regarding the allocation of development funds to assembly members.

Ban on student unions: A petition challenging the ban on student unions will also be examined, a matter critical to youth activism and representation in educational institutions.

Civilian trials in military courts under scrutiny

On January 16, 2025, the Supreme Court directed the Ministry of Defence to provide detailed data on civilian trials in military courts, excluding the case of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav. Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan heads the bench handling intra-court appeals against military court rulings.

The bench, comprising Justices Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Naeem Akhtar Afghan, Musarrat Hilali, and Shahid Bilal Hassan, reviewed arguments regarding the application of military law to civilians.

During the proceedings, Ministry of Defence lawyer Khawaja Haris argued that fundamental rights are nullified under Article 8, Section 3. Justice Naeem Akhtar raised concerns over legislative ambiguities, noting that the inclusion of civilians under the Army Act’s term “any person” lacked clarity.

Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi emphasized the importance of reviewing trial records to ensure military courts adhere to fair trial standards.