Talented children showcase skills in Sino-Pak painting competition

ISLAMABAD - The 2nd Sino-Pakistan Children’s Spring Festival Gala and Painting Competition, held here, showcased an impressive array of artistic talent from young participants, highlighting the vibrant cultural diversity of the two countries. The event brought together 250 children from institutions in Pakistan such as the China-Pakistan Education and Culture Institute (CPECI), Peak School, Great Maple School, Pathfinder Cambridge School, ICOSH, EduSeed, etc, Gwadar Pro reported on Sunday. Sara from PEAK School and two Chinese children clinched the first prize in the competition. Their works, which feature intricate designs and creativity, were celebrated for their originality and technical skill. In addition to the first-prize winners, 30 other children were also recognized for their outstanding contributions. They were awarded second, third, creativity and excellence prizes, with each winner receiving certificates to honor their efforts. The event featured an exhibition of dozens of paintings co-created by children from both countries, showcasing their imagination and creativity. The paintings on display featured a wide range of themes, including “Long Live Sino-Pakistan Friendship,” doves of peace, green trees emblematic of environmental protection, images of hands clasping to symbolize friendship, etc. These visual narratives serve as a testament to the warm bonds shared between the two nations and celebrate the joyous and significant festival. Beyond the artistic displays, the event was further enlivened by a diverse array of cultural performances. Children from both China and Pakistan presented a fascinating mix of traditional Chinese martial arts, songs and Pakistani dances.

“The Sino-Pakistan Children’s Spring Festival Gala and Painting Competition has become a cherished annual event, providing an opportunity for children from both countries to celebrate their cultural diversity,” said Ma Bin, principal of CPECI.