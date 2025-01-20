Taliban official urges leadership to end ban on Education for Afghan Women and Girls

Senior Taliban official Sher Abbas Stanikzai has publicly appealed to the group’s leadership to reverse its ban on education for Afghan women and girls, calling the restrictions unjustifiable.

Speaking at a religious school ceremony in Khost province on Saturday, Stanikzai, who serves as the political deputy at the Foreign Ministry, criticized the policy, stating, “There is no reason to deny education to women and girls. This is not in Islamic law but a reflection of personal choices or nature. We are committing an injustice against 20 million people out of a population of 40 million, depriving them of their rights.”

The Taliban’s ban, which prevents females from studying beyond the sixth grade, has drawn international condemnation. Reports from late 2023 indicate that authorities have also halted medical training for women, worsening the healthcare crisis in a country where female medical professionals are essential for addressing women’s healthcare needs.