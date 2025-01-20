Tehsil Saddar to be made encroachments-free: AC

FAISALABAD - Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar Aurangzaib Goraya said on Sunday that efforts would be accelerated to make the entire tehsil encroachment-free by adopting zero-tolerance policy. Supervising anti-encroachment drive here, he said scope of the operation would be expanded from highways to main markets. He said that stalls and carts were removed from the main bazaars and cleared them for smooth flow of vehicular traffic in addition to adding beauty to the city whereas the cart venders were shifted to pushcart markets, established in various parts of the tehsil. He said that Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz had issued clear directives for complete removal of encroachments. In line with these instructions, the markets and highways were being cleared from encroachments to restore public spaces and improve urban management. He, however, stressed the need for public cooperation to achieve the goal of a clean and encroachment-free tehsil.