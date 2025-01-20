The Lost Childhood

Child marriage involves marrying young girls or boys below the age of 18. The question troubling my mind is: why does this harmful practice continue to exist in our society? Why do we place so much importance on a custom that destroys lives?

Early marriage is a longstanding social evil present in different cultures across the world. It results in numerous tragedies—many children lose their lives during childbirth or suffer delayed physical and mental development. They are also at risk of contracting sexually transmitted diseases. Furthermore, child marriage forces children to drop out of school, denying them an education. Parents often prioritise the social status of the groom over their daughter’s well-being, ignoring critical factors like the groom’s character or potential issues like drug addiction. Every day, thousands of children are forced into early marriages, which also leads to severe health problems for young girls whose bodies are too immature for childbirth.

Child marriage is a crime. A child should not be viewed as a burden or forced into marriage at a tender age. I strongly oppose early marriages, as they harm children both physically and mentally. No young girl is ready for the responsibilities of marriage at such a young age.

The time to act is now, before another generation of children is lost to these harmful practices. Children deserve better—a future free from exploitation, where they can live with dignity and hope.

In conclusion, I urge the government to take immediate action to protect children’s rights and safeguard their futures.

MUNAEZA NASIR,

Turbat.