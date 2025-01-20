TIKA provides vocational training support for children with Autism

KARACHI - The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has established pre-vocational training areas at the Sindh Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation to ease the integration of children with autism into life and provide them with preparatory opportunities for advanced vocational training.

The pre-vocational training areas, which were renovated and equipped with furniture and electronic equipment, were inaugurated by Dursun Ali Yasacan, Head of TIKA’s East and South Asia, Pacific, and Latin America (DOGAL) Department, and Cemal Sangu, Turkish Consul General in Karachi. In his remarks following the inauguration, Dursun Ali Yasacan emphasized that TIKA develops and supports projects worldwide to ease the lives of disadvantaged groups. He expressed his satisfaction in contributing to such a successful institution.

Consul General Sangu added that after touring all units, he witnessed firsthand the beneficial and successful services provided by the Institute. He expressed his gratitude to TIKA for choosing the right institution for the project and thanked the Institute’s officials for their dedicated services to Pakistan. Dr. Irum Rizwan, Head of the Institute, highlighted the rapid increase in the number of individuals with autism worldwide, noting that one out of every 100 children in Pakistan is autistic. She expressed her gratitude to TIKA for their support in helping these special children adapt to normal life. A beneficiary mother, who has received rehabilitation services for her child for years, expressed her profound gratitude to TIKA and the Turkish people. She mentioned how the Institute’s vocational training helped her son develop skills and eventually find employment.

The Institute, established as Pakistan’s first training hospital for individuals with autism, provides rehabilitation and vocational training services to approximately 150 children daily.

In addition to motor skills development and daily life activities, the Institute offers vocational training in crafts, lamination, and cooking, while also educating academics and students.