Monday, January 20, 2025
Tributes paid to iconic singer Mehnaz Begum

12th death anniversary

January 20, 2025
ISLAMABAD   -   Fans and media outlets on Sunday paid glowing tributes to iconic Pakistani singer Mehnaz Begum on her 12th death anniversary, remembering her remarkable contributions and lasting impact on the music industry.   Mehnaz Begum, known for her enchanting vocals, was a legendary artist who left an indelible mark on the country’s music scene. Her soulful renditions continue to captivate audiences to this day, PTV news channel reported.   Mehnaz Begum’s legacy serves as a testament to her enduring talent and dedication to her craft.  She remains one of the most beloved and respected figures in Pakistani music. Mehnaz was the daughter of popular sub-continental singer Kajjan Begum. Born as Kaneez Raza in Karachi in 1955, Mehnaz sang a variety of genres for radio, television and films. She recorded over 1500 songs in total.   The government acknowledged her outstanding contributions by bestowing upon her the prestigious Presidential Award for Excellence. She died on this day in 2013.

