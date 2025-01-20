Turkey’s Syria Aspirations

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan underscored the need to grant Syria’s new administration the opportunity to confront the issue of Kurdish militants operating within its borders. He emphasised that Turkish forces would not hesitate to act decisively should this matter remain unresolved. The recent collapse of President Bashar al-Assad’s regime—brought about by rebel factions, some of whom received substantial support from Ankara—has thrust Turkey’s insistence on the disbandment and expulsion of the Kurdish YPG militia into the spotlight.

Turkey’s post-Assad vision for Syria intertwines strategic imperatives, economic pursuits, and security priorities. With a border stretching over 900 kilometres, Ankara perceives the stability of its southern neighbour as essential to its own. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan articulated this sentiment, declaring that while others may view Syria’s peace as optional, for Turkey, it remains a necessity. For years, Turkey’s stance against the Assad regime combined ideological opposition with calculated strategy. The regime’s downfall now offers Ankara a chance to redefine its influence, safeguard its borders, and strengthen its foothold in the Middle East. Collaborating with Syria’s emerging leadership, Turkey seeks to reshape its regional relationships and establish itself as a pivotal power among Arab states.

At the heart of Turkey’s concerns lies the Kurdish issue. The YPG, regarded by Ankara as an extension of the PKK—a group responsible for decades of insurgency—is seen as an existential threat. The PKK’s campaigns have resulted in tens of thousands of deaths, fuelling Turkey’s resolve to dismantle the YPG’s influence. However, this effort is complicated by the YPG’s role as a key US ally against ISIS. While Ankara hopes the new Syrian administration will address this challenge, the spectre of unilateral Turkish military action looms, risking further volatility in the region.

Domestically, Turkey struggles with the challenges posed by hosting over 3.5 million Syrian refugees, the largest such population in the world. While this humanitarian endeavour has earned global recognition, it has also sparked significant political and social tensions. Economic pressures and growing anti-refugee sentiment have amplified calls for repatriation. Some local authorities in Turkey have begun facilitating returns by providing logistical support. Yet, sending refugees back prematurely to an unstable Syria risks igniting further unrest and jeopardising efforts to achieve lasting peace. Effective solutions demand coordinated international efforts, a role Turkey is keen to champion.

The reconstruction of Syria, estimated to cost hundreds of billions of dollars, presents Turkey with both opportunities and challenges. Boasting a robust construction sector and extensive trade networks, Ankara is well-positioned to lead the rebuilding effort. Plans to restore critical infrastructure, including roads, airports, and energy systems, underscore Turkey’s readiness to take charge. Moreover, its partnerships with Gulf states such as Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE could facilitate significant investments in Syria’s recovery, further cementing Turkey’s influence. However, these ambitions could face pushback from Iran, Russia, and other stakeholders with vested interests in shaping Syria’s future.

Turkey’s strategy in Syria carries profound implications for regional stability and its relationships with global powers. Its pursuit of an Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) with Syria mirrors a similar initiative with Libya in 2019, aimed at strengthening maritime claims in the Eastern Mediterranean. While these moves enhance Turkey’s position, they risk intensifying disputes with Greece, Cyprus, and the European Union. Meanwhile, Israel’s increasing military presence in southern Syria poses additional complexities, as Ankara views such actions as direct threats to its security and influence. Simultaneously, Turkey must navigate its delicate relationship with Iran, whose ambitions in post-Assad Syria may conflict with Ankara’s objectives.

Globally, Turkey’s policies in Syria could strain its already tenuous relationship with the United States, especially if Washington continues supporting Kurdish forces. Conversely, Ankara’s potential role as a mediator between Syria’s new leadership and international actors could elevate its status as a critical regional power. Despite these prospects, Turkey faces significant hurdles, including the fragmented nature of Syria’s opposition, deep-rooted sectarian divisions, and the risk of exacerbating instability through military interventions.

Turkey’s established expertise in infrastructure development—from roads to healthcare facilities—positions it as an indispensable partner in rebuilding Syria. Collaborative ventures with Gulf nations like Qatar and Saudi Arabia, along with European powers such as Germany, could mobilise the vast resources required for this task. Such partnerships would not only help stabilise Syria but also strengthen Turkey’s economic ties and regional standing. On the sensitive issue of Kurdish relations, a shift towards negotiation and inclusion over military action could redefine Ankara’s role. Resolving these tensions diplomatically would ease strained relations with the United States, a key NATO ally.

With Assad’s rule now a chapter of the past, Syria’s next phase will heavily reflect Turkey’s choices, which are poised to influence the region’s unfolding narrative. Balancing its security needs, economic goals, and geopolitical ambitions requires a calculated and flexible strategy. The path Ankara chooses in this sensitive scenario will shape its position in Syria and resonate across the Middle East for years to come. Turkey’s ability to emerge as a stabilising influence or a source of discord lies in finding the right balance between ambition and pragmatism.

Dr. Gul.i.Ayesha Bhatti

The writer is a current affairs analyst and faculty member at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST), Islamabad. She can be reached at guleayeshabhatti@gmail.com