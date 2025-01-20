Monday, January 20, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

UHS releases provisional merit list for public medical college admissions

Staff Reporter
January 20, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has issued the provisional merit list for admissions to public-sector medical and dental colleges in Punjab. According to a UHS spokesperson, the list includes the top 4,000 eligible candidates and is available on the university’s official website. The provisional list has been prepared for admissions under both open merit and quota seats. Preliminary estimates suggest that the minimum merit for MBBS admissions on open merit will likely stand at 94.3%. Of the total candidates, 3,121 will be granted admission to MBBS programs under open merit. Candidates have been given 24 hours to submit objections to the provisional merit list. Complaints can only be lodged through the university’s online complaint portal, and supporting documentary evidence must be provided with the submission. Admissions to medical colleges will be based on merit and the preferences indicated by candidates during the application process. The first selection list, detailing allocations for 17 public-sector medical colleges, will be released on January 20.

Azma accuses PTI founder of playing religious card

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1737352335.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025