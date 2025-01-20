UK court decision a blow to government: Barrister Saif

Adviser on Information Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Barrister Dr. Saif, has termed the UK High Court's decision in the 190-million-pound case a major blow to the federal government, describing it as a "resounding slap."

In a statement on Sunday, Barrister Saif said the funds, as per the agreement, were to be deposited in the Supreme Court of Pakistan. He claimed that the Al-Qadir Trust case, like other cases, was motivated by personal vendettas and malice.

"The High Court will expose this case as baseless, just like other fabricated cases against Imran Khan," he said. He added that the Sharif family, particularly Maryam Nawaz, would see their political narrative collapse once the case is brought before the court.

Barrister Saif alleged that the government’s false cases were being unveiled one by one and expressed confidence that this case would also be dismissed.

He lauded PTI Chairman Imran Khan for standing firm in the face of what he called fabricated charges. The Adviser urged the government to prepare for the consequences of pursuing such cases, which he said were bound to fail.