Unfettered by social expectations, stereotypes

ISLAMABAD - A Life of Her Own: Mahwish Fakhar’s 21-Year Journey to Independence Mahwish Fakhar, a determined journalist from Islamabad, embarked on a journey of self-reliance twenty-one years ago. Leaving behind her hometown of Bahawalpur, she relocated to Lahore to pursue her education and support her mother financially. Since then and her parents’ passing away, Mahwish has navigated the challenges of living independently, residing in multiple cities and experiencing various living arrangements, from hostels and portioned houses to apartments.

She notes that the common assumptions of landlords that unmarried women will engage in illicit activities or have suspicious means of income and their requirement of a male guarantor or companion makes securing rental accommodation particularly taxing for women. Mahwish also shares her own positive experiences living in hostels, but highlights the disturbing social belief and taboo surrounding women staying there, with many viewing them as having dubious character.

“I used to always be warned by my male colleagues and friends never to disclose to people that I lived in a hostel out of fear of the bad repute it carried when I lived there. Ironically, having lived in multiple hostels, I never observed anything remotely close.”

People freely project their own fantasies, biases, and prejudices onto single women, reducing their identity to simplistic and damaging stereotypes which is a pervasive form of psychological harassment women face extensively.

“Everyday tasks can become problematic. For me, visiting a mechanic, for instance, can be a fraught experience as I have often been misguided and exploited by them. I feel because I am a woman, they lie about repairs and costs to me. But it’s not just financial exploitation – one is also made to feel uncomfortable and as if one should not be existing at such a male-dominated place.”

“To women considering solo living, I’d say financial independence is the greatest blessing. Surround yourself with a supportive network and nurturing friendships – they’ll be your lifeline. Till date through emotional turmoil, accidents, financial struggles, and even harassment, my friends have been my rock, often more so than my own family.”

Thriving Alone: A Seasoned Government Official’s Advice

Sara, (name changed due to privacy concerns) an established government official, has thrived in her independent lifestyle for twenty years after moving from Bahawalnagar in 2004. She swears by seeking professional services, like car maintenance, through trusted referrals.

“One frustrating trend that I have observed when it comes to people’s treatment and perception of single women is that our resources are considered up for public exploitation as according to people, we may not ‘need’ all that we have earned. When I bought my car, several men remarked that, as a single woman, I didn’t need such a luxury,” she reflects.

“Parents should always support so that the children find themselves empowered in the face of adversity. Children, especially, women should always know for a fact that their parents have got their back so that in the face of challenges, they are not met with anxieties or fall prey to blackmail.”

“I would advise women and everyone alike never to rely on anyone but oneself, financially or emotionally. Taking ownership of one’s life, making independent decisions, and fostering a deeper understanding of oneself and one’s surroundings is invaluable.”

Naila’s Journey: Navigating Cultural Differences

and Prioritizing Safety

Naila, a 19-year-old from the LOC area of Kashmir, moved to Rawalpindi three months ago for higher education. As she settles into her new life, she’s experiencing cultural shock.

“Cat-calling and snatching is rampant here, something I’d never encountered before. To give myself some sense of safety, I try not to stay out of the hostel beyond 8pm,” Naila shares.

Naila advises other young women who may want to come to metropolitan cities from other districts for bigger opportunities to choose their accommodation and ensure their accommodation has security guards and CCTV cameras installed for their mental peace.

Despite the challenges, Naila is grateful for her decision. “I’m the first in my family to venture out of our locality, and I’m proud to have chosen quality education and such an exposure for myself.”

Ayesha Akram: A Trailblazer’s Journey to Independence

Ayesha Akram, Pakistan’s former national badminton champion left Faisalabad, at a young age to pursue her passion for badminton, and since, then it has been thirty years that she has never looked back.

“Challenges are an integral part of life, regardless of one’s circumstances so you better choose your battles,” Ayesha laughs. “Living alone definitely has its own set of hurdles but, I’ve never regretted my decision for its gift of freedom.”

“I have had a financially privileged and supportive family on my side along with my stature as the national player which saved me from many problems a woman who does not have those advantages must face, every day.”

Ayesha encourages women seeking to live on their own terms advising, “have your concepts clear, values and boundaries intact, and stay true to yourself. Hard work pays off, and keeping your goals in sight will help you navigate life’s challenges. As a woman in a male-dominated field, I’ve faced my share of bullying, but my passion and focus have made every obstacle invisible.”

One striking aspect that I noticed in all of these women’s body language was the deep-seated comfort in their own skin and how they owned public spaces. Unfettered by social expectations and stereotypes surrounding how women typically ‘should’ be, these women have their own way of being that they flaunt, self-assuredly.

Speaking of the women living alone and the threats they face, we come to the latest UN report on gender violence that identifies ‘home’ to be the deadliest place for women. The Global Femicide report shows that in 2023 approximately 60% of the 85,000 women and girls killed were victims of intimate partner or family member violence.

Despite such horrifying numbers, it is a common misconception in Pakistan that only single women living independently are the ones under ‘real’ threat.