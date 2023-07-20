13,500 cops to be deployed in Peshawar for Moharram security

PESHAWAR - Peshawar Police have finalised security plan for Ashura Muharram days as 13,500 cops would be deployed for the purpose.

SSP Operations Haroon Rasheed told journalists that a three-tier security would be arranged while the routes and places of Moharram processions would be cleared through bomb disposal unit and sniffer dogs.

Entry and exit points of Peshawar would be monitored with extra personnel while a control room has been established in the city where all major sensitive and worship places and imambargahs would be monitored through 200 CCTV cameras.

“We are also conducting intelligence- based operations and checking hotels and other places for verification of people as part of Moharram security plan,” the officer added.

Afghan refugees’ entry has also been banned in the city.