2023 FIFA Women's World Cup to kick off Thursday

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand will kick off on Thursday.

In the opening match, New Zealand will face Norway at Eden Park, Auckland. The Group A game will start at 0700GMT.

Later Thursday, the World Cup's other host nation Australia will play against Ireland in a Group B match at Stadium Australia, Sydney.

The quadrennial international top-tier football championship will run through Aug. 20 with the final to be held at Stadium Australia.

For the first time, 32 teams will play 64 matches during a month.

The best two teams in eight groups will qualify for the last 16. The Round of 16 will be followed by quarterfinals, semifinals, and final.

The third-place play-off will be held on Aug. 19.

The US, who were the 2015 and 2019 world champions, are among the favorites. The Stars and Stripes have won four World Cups to be the record holders.

Germany, England, Spain and France will also fight for the title.

FIFA confirmed that the 2023 World Cup's total prize pool is $110 million, which is a tournament record. It was $30 million in 2019.

The 2023 world champions will get a total of $10.5 million. The winning association will get $4.29 million, and the rest will be paid to the players.

Meanwhile, runners-up will get $7.5 million.