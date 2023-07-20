48 officers attend courses on performance audit

LAHORE - Performance Audit Wing (PAW), Lahore conducted two courses to familiarize the participants to the concepts of procurement and contract management. 48 officers across the country attended the courses aimed at regulating the public procurement of goods, works and services and the matters ancillary there. The officers were told that prime objective of pro­curement is to reduce costs through more effective purchasing by buying wisely, efficiently, and ethi­cally to obtain the best value for money. The con­tract management as taught to the officers enables them to control costs, oversee payments, improve productivity and to reduce financial risk. Case studies, short scenarios and practical exercises were also discussed to engage the participants and make the learning experience more interactive and meaningful. The officers shared their feedback re­garding the training sessions and gave their views that these sessions increased their knowledge & skill capacity of performance auditing. They ap­preciated the efforts of this wing and assured to implement entire knowledge in practical field work. At the end, Muhammad Samiullah Teepu, Director General (PAW) addressed the course par­ticipants and hoped that these short courses will improve practical skills in your field work. He ap­preciated the resource-person who came fully pre­pared in their respective training sessions.