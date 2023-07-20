6 killed, 6 injured in separate incidents in Attock  

ATTOCK - Six died while six injured in two different incidents in the limits of Basal and Fatehjang police stations. In the first incident, Muhammad Shamroz and Khan died while Inamullah, Sajjad, Jawad and Salman received multiple injuries when some unknown assailants started firing on them near Govt High School Khunda. As per the police, the reason behind this fatal incident is old enmity. In another incident, a man (whose identity could not be ascertained) died while Zia and Shahbaz received multiple injuries when a van they were traveling by was hit by an oil tanker near Jaffer village. Five ambulances of Rescue 1122 shifted the dead and injured to THQ Hospital Fatehjang. In the third incident, a man along with his son and niece drowned in river Indus. The divers of Rescue 1122 Attock retrieved their dead bodies. All those drowned were the residents of village Jatial.